Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 14:52 Hits: 3

By allowing the Taliban to enrich and sustain itself with drug profits during the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the US contributed to its own humiliating defeat at the hands of a narco-terrorist organization. But it is not too late for the US to start targeting the Taliban as a drug cartel through its federal courts.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/narco-terrorism-taliban-trafficking-opioids-and-meth-by-brahma-chellaney-2021-11