Bomb Attack On a Mosque Leaves 15 Injured In Afghanistan

At least 15 Afghans were injured in a bomb attack on a mosque in Nangarhar province that occurred on Friday, a holy day for Muslims.

"Enemies of Islam and the Afghans planted explosives inside the mosque... fortunately, there are no deaths," said Hanif Nangerhary, the provincial spokesman for the Taliban.

Although no organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the jihadist group Islamic state (IS) could be responsible for the events. On Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, this group carried out two similar suicide attacks against Shiite mosques, causing about 140 people dead and over a hundred injured.

On those occasions, the Shiites complained that the Taliban had confiscated much of their weapons, making it almost impossible for them to protect themselves against such suicide attacks.

The jihadist group has multiplied its attacks in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops. So far, its largest attack took place against the Kabul airport on August 26 and caused about 170 deaths.

The Taliban have launched a series of operations against the Islamic state in 8 out of 34 Afghan provinces, in which dozens of jihadists have been killed or detained.

This jihadist group has become the greatest security threat to the Afghan government, as it carries out military actions against the Taliban almost every day.

