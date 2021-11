Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 17

A radical writer and TV celebrity, Eric Zemmour, has emerged as a serious contender for France’s presidential election, disrupting electoral calculations and spooking the country’s political right.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-far-right-tv-star-eric-zemmour-shakes-up-presidential-race/a-59790036?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf