Category: World Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:25 Hits: 18

Countering violence in their homeland by peaceful means has been the goal of thousands of Muslim women and Christians in Kaduna, Nigeria. They have been awarded the Aachen Peace Prize for their work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigerian-interfaith-women-s-group-awarded-aachen-peace-prize/a-59806114?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf