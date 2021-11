Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 13:49 Hits: 9

The supply disruptions plaguing the US economy are not the result of "excessive demand," "central planning," or a lack of efficiency. Rather, it is that a logistics ecosystem that was developed to feed the beast of American consumption was not designed for a pandemic.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-supply-chain-coordination-problem-by-james-k-galbraith-2021-11