Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 22:36 Hits: 5

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211110-china-s-xi-jinping-warns-against-return-to-cold-war-era-tensions