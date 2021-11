Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 03:52 Hits: 15

Germany's capital Berlin will from Monday tighten the screws on unvaccinated people by denying them access to indoor dining, bars, gyms and hairdressers in an effort to contain a coronavirus resurgence.

