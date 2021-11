Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 06:21 Hits: 15

Chinese developer Evergrande met a deadline to pay overdue interest on three US-dollar bonds before their grace periods ended, a report said Thursday, signalling it had averted another potential default and triggering a rally in the troubled firm's shares.

