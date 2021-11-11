Instead of worrying about homework, trans high schoolers have to worry about going to the bathroom

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 01:00 Hits: 13

As Republicans use their positions of power and influence to stomp down on vulnerable trans youth, families and allies are sticking up for some of the most marginalized children and teenagers in our nation. As Republican governors sign anti-trans bills into law, allowing for discrimination against trans young people, some of those very young people are fighting back in the court of law. Daily Kos recently covered, for example, the openly trans teenager in Indiana who is suing for the chance to compete on the boys’ golf team at school.

Another example comes to us out of western Indiana, where two openly trans high schoolers are suing their school district. According to the federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the district denied the students the use of the correct bathroom and locker rooms because of their gender identity, and teachers were not directed to use the correct names and pronouns for the boys, who are freshmen at the school, as reported by the Associated Press.

The lawsuit against Vigo County School School Corp. wants to require staff members at the school to use the correct pronouns for the students (in this case, male) and their names. It also seeks to mandate that the proper names and pronouns are reflected in school publications, like the student yearbook.

Ken Falk, who serves as the legal director of the ACLU Indiana, told local outlet WTHI that the two freshmen live with gender dysphoria, a common condition people live with when their gender identity does not match their gender assigned at birth.

“They are about ready to begin male hormones,” Falk added. “Which will make them appear even more male than they do now, and they must be treated as young men.” Falk argued that one way to help support a person and ease their gender dysphoria is to allow them to live, as much as possible, in alignment with their gender identity—which makes perfect sense. The two students involved in the suit have been prescribed hormonal therapy under their physician’s care and have been using male pronouns and names since elementary school.

The ACLU is arguing that the district is violating the students’ equal rights protections under the Fourteenth Amendment and Title XI by denying them appropriate bathroom access. In the short team, the ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction, which would allow the students basic dignity until a final decision is made. As of now, the district has several weeks to reply.

It should go without saying why it is so important for trans youth to have their names and pronouns respected, especially in a school or community setting. Being called by the incorrect name (sometimes referred to as a “deadname”) can be traumatic and disorienting. It can also “out” the person as trans to classmates or peers, which can lead to potentially dangerous situations.

The same goes for bathrooms and locker rooms—being forced to use the incorrect bathroom could very quickly “out” a person, potentially leading to harassment, abuse, or bullying. To avoid these sorts of situations, trans youth (and even adults) will sometimes avoid activities that require locker rooms or avoid using the bathroom at all, which, again, is fundamentally unfair, but can also be bad for one’s physical health.

