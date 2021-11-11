News Roundup: Rittenhouse trial continues; Republicans push another extremist in Arizona

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 04:00 Hits: 15

In the news today: Conservative book-burning fever spreads. Republicans are looking to elect yet another unapologetic white nationalist extremist who promises to arrest the party’s enemies, and yet again Arizona is the state they think will vote to do it. And new reports and documents yet again confirm that Trump's Republican administration had few qualms about breaking whatever rules they wanted to break.

Meanwhile, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues with ... ick. Just ick. Here's some of what you may have missed during a very busy news day:

• Kansas school district pulls 29 books off library shelves, including major award winners

• Newly revealed memo firing former Defense secretary reveals unsettling influence of Trump's stooges

• Office of Special Counsel concludes that at least 13 Trump officials violated the Hatch Act

• GOP gubernatorial front-runner Kari Lake is the latest candidate aiming to be more Trump than Trump

• Kyle Rittenhouse forces out a tear, points the finger at his dead victim

Community Spotlight:

• Celebrating 100 Years of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Also trending from the community:

• The consequences of The Great Acceleration has arrived—global food crisis in 2022

