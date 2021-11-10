The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Garbage piles and violent clashes: The waste crisis roiling Tunisia’s Sfax

Garbage piles and violent clashes: The waste crisis roiling Tunisia’s Sfax Uncollected waste has been piling up in the streets of the Tunisian city of Sfax for more than 40 days and the stench of the rotting garbage has become unbearable for many locals. In recent days, public anger has spilled over into violent protests, with reports of at least one person having died. The crisis is the result of the closure of the region’s landfill following protests by residents who charged that toxic waste was also being dumped at the site.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211110-garbage-piles-and-violent-clashes-the-waste-crisis-roiling-tunisia-s-sfax

