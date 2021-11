Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 19:52 Hits: 5

Former French president Francois Hollande on Wednesday told the trial held over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks he had no regrets about ordering airstrikes against the Islamic State group, which the assailants claimed as justification for the bloodshed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211110-france-s-ex-president-hollande-relives-night-of-2015-paris-terror-attacks-as-witness-at-trial