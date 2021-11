Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 17:31 Hits: 6

In the upcoming Hopi chairman elections, the role of language in tribal politics is front and center. The debate about whether the ability to speak and understand Hopi should be a prerequisite to running prompts bigger questions about culture, identity, and inclusion.

