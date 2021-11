Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 17:34 Hits: 4

Food banks faced increased demand throughout the pandemic, and now they’re navigating surging food prices and supply chain bottlenecks. Bracing for the upcoming holidays, U.S. food banks worry they won’t have enough staples, like stuffing and cranberry sauce.

