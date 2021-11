Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 09:44 Hits: 2

This year's energy price volatility offers a painful reminder of what the transition to a net-zero-emissions economy entails. For the effort to succeed, countries at all levels of development will have to be brought along, which means that the world will need to do much more to manage energy supply.

