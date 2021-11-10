Crying Nazi representing himself in 'Unite the Right' trial only good at being extremely racist

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 14:35 Hits: 3

Much can be said about the testimony of victims of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Women like Marissa Blair and Chelsea Alvarado, who were injured when James Fields plowed his car into protesters, bravely recounted arguably the worst weekend of their lives in front of the Nazis who had a direct hand in what is now considered a terror attack. Blair’s description during her testimony Monday of dropping to her knees upon hearing of friend Heather Heyer’s death at the hands of Fields is absolutely heart-wrenching, as is the sacrifice of her now-husband, Marcus Martin, who pushed her out of the way of Fields’ car and sustained life-altering injuries.

A photo of Martin being violently struck ultimately won a Pulitzer Prize. Martin never stopped fighting for what’s right throughout his recovery after that horrible August day. He took the stand in 2018 during the trial against Fields, who was ultimately sentenced to life in prison, and is expected to testify during the Sines vs. Kessler trial. Alvarado took the witness stand on Tuesday and identified photos showing the impact the damage had on her and a fellow plaintiff and friend, Natalie Romero. A particularly alarming photo showed Romero’s blood on the blue drum Alvarado had been carrying at the time of the attack.

There is consistent, explicit photographic evidence of the damage wrought by the many Nazi groups who terrorized the city of Charlottesville. Yet Chris “Crying Nazi” Cantwell chose to focus his questions on whether members of antifa may have been lying in wait, focusing on nonexistent details in hopes that they may somehow save him from himself. Cantwell, whose mastery extends to only being a racist waste of a courtroom’s time, is representing himself in the trial—and seemingly everyone is tired of his bullshit.

At one point on Tuesday Cantwell chose to cross-examine Matt Parrott, who co-created with Matt Heimbach the neo-Nazi Traditional Workers Party. Unsurprisingly, it did not go well.

Chris Cantwell (representing himself and generally using this trial as a performance opportunity) is up next to cross-examine Matt Parrott. November 9, 2021

Cantwell asked Parrott about racist jokes and memes instead of making any meaningful headway in his own defense. He described hateful slogans bashing Jews as haiku-style memes. It only got worse from there.

Cantwell seems to relish dropping the n-word casually in open court just now when referring to Parrott's Discord post saying "Wes Bellamy is a n****r" November 9, 2021

Cantwell gleefully gets his kicks from being reactionary, even in a courtroom setting. Yet all Cantwell seems to be reinforcing is how much he truly means to be racist and how deeply intentional his actions have consistently been across the board. There appears to be no set date for when this trial ends just yet, but one thing is clear: The jury wants it over with. Judge Norman Moon announced that jurors agreed to work through the federal holiday on Thursday. Integrity First for America, the civil rights nonprofit whose lawyers are representing the plaintiffs, is in it for the long haul, however.

Executive Director Amy Spitalnick described the trial as “four years in the making” and hopes the outcome makes clear the consequences of inciting violence through white supremacist rhetoric. “We know that civil litigation is very impactful in terms of taking down the finances, the operations of these organizations,” Spitalnick said during a phone interview. “Throughout history, there have been many cases that effectively bankrupted and dismantled hate groups and their leaders.”

History weighs heavily on this case. Spitalnick noted that Tuesday marked the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the antisemitic pogrom that led to the deaths of more than 90 Jews and the destruction of innumerable structures, including homes and schools. Spitalnick’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors so the work that she’s doing carries a deeply personal meaning, as it does for so many on the Integrity First for America legal team.

“It’s just stunning to me that we are literally as we mark this anniversary, there is a modern day neo-Nazi on the stand in our case talking about his admiration for Hitler and the ways in which he built an organization intended to mimic a lot of the Nazi infrastructure from decades ago,” Spitalnick said. “And so certainly the parallels of this moment are sadly clear. The difference is that we live in a country with a rule of law and a justice system and we can use laws like the ones we’re using in this case to seek accountability and fight for justice … At least for me, it gives me some hope and I hope for others that it does the same.”

