After tearfully begging for mercy, violent insurrectionist is sentenced to 41 months in prison

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, insurrectionist Scott Kevin Fairlamb, who was facing up to eight years in prison and $250,000 worth of fines for his part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 41 months in prison. So far, this is the longest sentence handed down connected to the insurrection on the Capitol grounds. After his release from prison, Fairlamb faces an additional 36 months of supervised release.

Fairlamb, the brother of a Secret Service agent who was reportedly on Michelle Obama’s detail, took a plea deal in connection with his assault on law enforcement officers. The deal meant that Fairlamb would plead guilty to two counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting an officer. Fairlamb cried in court before sentencing, telling the judge he had “nothing but remorse” for his “completely irresponsible, reckless behavior,” telling the court, "I just hope you show some mercy on me sir.” Judge Royce C. Lamberth only offered up to Fairlamb that "Had you gone to trial, I don't think there's any jury that could have acquitted you."

The New Jersey gym owner and former Mixed Martial Arts fighter, besides reportedly receiving $53,300 worth of pandemic relief bailout money, is mostly known for being a wickedly scary prick who ran around brandishing a police baton and screaming “What Patriots do? We fuckin’ disarm them and then we storm the fuckin’ Capitol!” Fairlamb also punched a Metro Police Department officer in their face shield and told FBI agents who interviewed him on January 15, 2021 that he would “go again” to the U.S. Capitol. He also filmed a video two days after the insurrection threatening more violence.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty in August and federal prosecutors had asked that he receive a 44 month sentence. On Tuesday, before sentencing, Fairlamb’s attorneys reportedly filed a a statement saying that his client wanted to speak with the January 6 Committee but that the D.C. jail where Fairlamb was being held “would not allow the U.S. House of Representatives permission to come inside the jail and interview the Defendant along with counsel.”

This turn around, the guilty plea and now the claim that he has been trying to speak with the Jan. 6 committee, after months of “critical reflection” according to his attorney. Before that, Fairlamb’s defense was that he was being hyperbolic (I guess both verbally and physically) in his threats and actions. His attorney spoke to reporters after the sentencing, telling them “The government has been nothing but fair, honest, transparent, and very reasonable,” and saying that his client no longer believed that the election had been stolen.

Fairlamb was arrested after making evidence readily available to anyone with an internet connection. He did everything one can do to both break the law and be filmed doing it. He climbed up scaffolding as he attempted to break into the Capitol building; Fairlamb even took a video of himself doing it. He stole a police baton that then he used to threaten violence with; yes, he shot a video of himself with the baton as well.

Plea agreement hearing in 10 minutes for Capitol attack defendant Scott Fairlamb, who harassed officers and assaulted at least one cop on Jan. 6. The MMA fighter is the son of a New Jersey trooper and the brother of an agent who served on Michelle Obama’s Secret Service detail. pic.twitter.com/BoaG3259Cf August 6, 2021

And another view of how much of a dirtbag bully Fairlamb and his faux patriotism exhibited itself on January 6, 2021.

BIG, BIG hearing at 11am. Sentencing for a high-level Jan 6 defendant. Scott Fairlamb pleaded guilty to assaulting police. Does judge go higher -- or lower -- than the 44 months recommended by prosecutors? (Video from court exhibit) pic.twitter.com/Whas87cvco November 10, 2021

"What patriots do? We fucking disarm them, and then we storm the fucking Capitol. Fuck you!" Judge Lamberth has approved the release of a few videos presented as evidence in the case against Scott Fairlamb, who remains detained. pic.twitter.com/4w30ihrx83 June 18, 2021

