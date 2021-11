Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 10:16 Hits: 13

A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/google-eu-court-upholds-%E2%82%AC2-4-billion-antitrust-fine/a-59774536?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf