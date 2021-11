Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 10:06 Hits: 13

Morocco is determined to "turn the page definitively" on the Western Sahara conflict but without giving up its "legitimate rights" over the disputed territory, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211110-morocco-keen-to-turn-page-on-algeria-tensions-while-insisting-w-sahara-status-not-negotiable