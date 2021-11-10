Book of social media quotes from TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes a must-read amid tech billionaire’s silence

Category: World Hits: 14Both hard and soft copies of Zhang’s quotations are available on online marketplaces such as Taobao and Pinduoduo for up to 20 yuan a copy. Zhang would post up to 10 times a day on Weibo in the early 2010s, talking about everything from his wife, his back pain, job postings, to book and film reviews. Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/11/10/book-of-social-media-quotes-from-tiktok-owner-zhang-yiming-becomes-a-must-read-amid-tech-billionaires-silence