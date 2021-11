Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 10:45 Hits: 18

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who announced his resignation over poor results in a local vote last month, will stay on in the job until the political situation stabilises, media reported on Wednesday. Read full story

