Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 14:16 Hits: 6

Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-abcs-of-the-gdr-a-non-exhaustive-glossary/a-59764023?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf