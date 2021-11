Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 15:12 Hits: 5

Hospitalized President Milos Zeman has formally requested that Petr Fiala lead talks with the "goal of forming a new government." Zeman's request came after a five-party coalition penned a power-sharing deal.

