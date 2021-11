Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 17:37 Hits: 6

United Nations officials said staffers were rounded up by government authorities in raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans. Six have been arrested and released, while 16 others remain in custody.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-says-16-local-staff-detained-in-ethiopia/a-59770619?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf