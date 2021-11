Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 18:28 Hits: 6

The UN's special adviser on genocide prevention, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, says the parties fighting in Ethiopia's war have few options but to negotiate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/interview-un-genocide-prevention-adviser-says-ethiopia-s-warring-parties-must-talk/a-59770439?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf