Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 19:22 Hits: 6

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-will-eu-react-to-poland-belarus-border-crisis/a-59770240?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf