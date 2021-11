Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 14:28 Hits: 5

Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to keep its ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211109-tuvalu-looking-at-legal-ways-to-retain-maritime-zones-statehood-if-submerged