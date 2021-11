Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 22:49 Hits: 5

NASA will not send astronauts to the moon until 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency’s administrator said on Tuesday, pushing back by at least a year a timeline originally set under former President Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211109-nasa-postpones-astronaut-mission-to-the-moon-until-at-least-2025