Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 07:57 Hits: 16

KULAI: An unemployed man has been given five months in jail by a Magistrate's Court here for threatening to burn down MCA National Public Complaints and Service Bureau deputy chief Chua Jian Boon’s family house. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/10/man-gets-five-months-jail-for-arson-threat