Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

GEORGE TOWN (Bernama): The Penang state government hopes the Federal Government will consider including Penang International Airport (PIA) in the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore as this is set to benefit the country’s manufacturing landscape. Read full story

