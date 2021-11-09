Sonny Ngatai uses TikTok to teach the language of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 16:47 Hits: 10

Thanks to Sonny Ngatai, almost 115,000 TikTok users know how to sign off their emails in te reo Māori, the language of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people. A further 178,000 people now know how to correctly pronounce 'Paraparaumu'. Sonny is part of a growing community that has been using social media to elevate the Māori language, which was at risk of total extinction for decades.

