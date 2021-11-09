The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Every day we pray for rain': Fuel shortage brings Haiti to brink of water crisis

'Every day we pray for rain': Fuel shortage brings Haiti to brink of water crisis In many parts of Haiti, securing enough water to drink, wash and clean can be a daily struggle, with only half of the population having access to potable water, according to the World Bank. Now though, severe fuel shortages – the result of armed groups blocking access to ports – mean that Haiti's water authority may soon no longer be able to operate water pumps, cutting off the supply to communities around the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211109-every-day-we-pray-for-rain-fuel-shortage-brings-haiti-to-brink-of-water-crisis

