'Every day we pray for rain': Fuel shortage brings Haiti to brink of water crisis

Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021

In many parts of Haiti, securing enough water to drink, wash and clean can be a daily struggle, with only half of the population having access to potable water, according to the World Bank. Now though, severe fuel shortages – the result of armed groups blocking access to ports – mean that Haiti's water authority may soon no longer be able to operate water pumps, cutting off the supply to communities around the country.

