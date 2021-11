Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 18:33 Hits: 9

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are studying correspondence they have received relating to media reports on appointments to the upper house of parliament, they said on Tuesday, after the Sunday Times reported major donors to the ruling party were offered seats. Read full story

