PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that now was not the time to push ahead with pension reform, as a fifth wave of COVID infections took hold in Europe, leaving it highly unlikely he would see through a reform wanted to help create a more flexible labour market before next spring's election. Read full story

