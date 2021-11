Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 17:01 Hits: 9

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill includes policies tackling auto safety. By 2026, all new vehicles will include systems to “passively monitor the performance of a driver ... to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.”

