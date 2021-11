Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 17:21 Hits: 9

The Climate Action Tracker group says despite COP26 pledges, global warming would still surpass UN target cap of 1.5C.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/9/world-on-track-for-2-4c-of-global-warming-after-latest-pledges