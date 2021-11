Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 10:54 Hits: 2

Despite the increasing urgency of the climate crisis, many of the world’s most powerful financial actors have continued to invest in the fossil-fuel industry. But a new trend in the law is forcing institutional investors to decarbonize their portfolios – or be held legally accountable.

