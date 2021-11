Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:04 Hits: 2

The unprecedented fiscal spending that many governments unleashed in response to the COVID-19 crisis has fueled an increasingly heated debate over the risks posed by public debt. But the debate is far from new, and history holds important lessons that should inform it.

