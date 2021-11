Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 13:10 Hits: 2

The rampant spread of false information about the coronavirus has been attributed to politicians who have promoted remedies ranging from anti-malarial drugs to herbal drinks. But how humans process knowledge has an important role to play in understanding why so many have bought into these “cures.”

