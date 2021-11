Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

On all of the defining issues of the moment, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has shown that his instincts are out of step with what the country needs. In deciding whom to appoint to the position next, US President Joe Biden must not be swayed by clich├ęs about bipartisanship and continuity.

