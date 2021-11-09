The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Julian Assange's Fiancée Stella Moris: WikiLeaks Helped Expose Climate Change Hypocrisy War Crimes

Britain’s High Court is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in prison under espionage charges for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes. We get an update from Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, who is in Glasgow as part of her campaign to free Julian and to highlight how WikiLeaks has also revealed evidence of how corporations and states have undermined the goals of prior climate summits. Moris says WikiLeaks is an “extraordinary tool … to understand the relationships between the states and the fossil fuel companies, [and] how these interests are intertwined.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/9/stella_moris_on_wikileaks_and_climate

