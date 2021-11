Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 10:35 Hits: 7

Thanks to Elon Musk, who is often credited as the world's richest person, we now have a good clue to whether someone has too much money. That clue is when he turns tax policy into a Twitter game. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/11/09/opinion-thank-you-elon-musk-youve-just-proved-why-a-billionaires-tax-is-essential