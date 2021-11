Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 08:37 Hits: 9

After decades of embracing globalisation and active participation in the international community, the recent lack of foreign engagement hints at a U-turn in Beijing’s attitude towards the world stage, says the Financial Times' Gideon Rachman.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/china-xi-jinping-travel-g20-isolation-covid-cases-2300466