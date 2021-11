Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 19:16 Hits: 2

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed.

