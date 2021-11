Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:07 Hits: 2

In Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the driest and most inhospitable places on earth, lie vast mountains of discarded clothes, ranging from unwanted Christmas jumpers to abandoned ski boots. They are just some of the thousands of tonnes of cheap clothing imported into the country every year that, unable to be sold, end up simply being dumped.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211108-the-price-of-fast-fashion-chile-s-desert-dumping-ground-for-unwanted-clothes