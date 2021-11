Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 07:40 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year jail sentence in Russia, has started a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration and violations of his rights, his family said. Read full story

