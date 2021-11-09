News Roundup: Big Bird, CRT, video games, and porn battle it out in newest Republican culture wars

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 03:00 Hits: 5

In the news today: As Ted Cruz grouses that teaching children about vaccination amounts to "propaganda," fellow Senate seditionist Josh Hawley says he'll be adopting "masculinity" as his new central political theme. As Democratic strategist James Carville gets hammered for another tired take on "wokeness," the people trying to sell "wokeness" as a danger are racist conservative billionaires who've devoted themselves to stoking similar panics for decades now. Meanwhile, the Biden White House walks back a prior Biden statement suggesting Biden was rejecting compensation for refugee families caught in Trump's intentionally cruel separation policies.

Today's been a weird, weird day. There may be something in the punch.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• White House clarifies Biden 'perfectly comfortable' with settlements for separated families

• Josh Hawley thinks he can make telling his base to stop watching porn a major political campaign

• Big Bird is just the latest piece of children's culture to trigger Republicans

• James Carville's rebuke of 'wokeness' is nothing more than a rebuke of Blackness

• Guess what, Karen? CRT is a straw man backed by GOP billionaires who don't even care about the issue

Community Spotlight:

• LGBTQ Literature: A transgender prophet in revolutionary-era America

Also trending from the community:

• NY Times: COVID is Getting Even Redder

• Atlanta D.A. empaneling special grand jury to investigate Trump attempt to steal Georgia

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2063081