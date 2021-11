Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 16:12 Hits: 2

After a scathing report that revealed the abuse of over 330,000 children over 70 years, the church said it will sell its real estate assets or take loans to compensate the victims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-catholic-church-agrees-to-compensate-sex-abuse-victims/a-59757051?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf