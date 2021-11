Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 16:42 Hits: 2

A group of migrants has tried to forcibly enter Poland from Belarus, according to Poland's Interior Ministry. Warsaw has accused Minsk of preparing a "provocation."

