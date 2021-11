Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 07:36 Hits: 2

A police officer was attacked in the southern French city of Cannes by a man with a knife claiming to act "in the name of the prophet" on Monday but was unharmed, the interior minister and police sources said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211108-french-police-officer-injured-in-knife-attack-in-cannes